Baku, July 29, AZERTAC Azerbaijani para judokas have brought home a clutch of 10 medals from the IBSA European Championships held in Genoa, Italy. Khanim Huseynova won a gold medal of the championships. Bayram Mustafayev, Ilham Zakiyev, Sevda Aliyeva, Dursadaf Karimova earned silvers, while Namig Abbasli, Ramil Gasimov, Huseyn Rahimli, Kanan Abdullakhanli and Sabina Abdullayeva scooped bronze medals of the tournament. Azerbaijan ranked 2nd in the overall medal table of the European Championships.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani para judokas claim 10 medals at European Championships

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter