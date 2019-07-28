Azerbaijani veteran judokas grab 7 medals at European championships
AzerTAg.az
28.07.2019 [17:20]
Baku, July 28, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani veteran judokas have brought home seven medals, including three golds from the European championships held in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain.
The gold medals were clinched by Mubariz Jafarov (81kg), Farhad Rajabli (90kg) and Elkhan Rajabli (100kg). Mushfig Jafarov and Yaman Fatiyev bagged silvers for Azerbaijan in the 66kg and 100kg weight categories respectively, while Babek Hajiyev (60kg) and Mammad Mammadov (81kg) took bronze medals of the tournament.
The European championships brought together 778 veteran judo fighters from 35 countries.
