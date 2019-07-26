Azerbaijan’s Mammadov crowned judo champion at EYOF Baku 2019
AzerTAg.az
26.07.2019 [17:30]
Baku, July 26, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani judoka Huseyn Mammadov has beaten Russian Akhmed Magomadov to claim gold in the +90kg weight category at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku.
On the way to the final, he beat German Daniel Udsilauri, Greek Aristotelis Aris Leonidis and Moldovan Alin Bagrin.
Georgian Giga Tatiashvili and French Mathias Anglionin took bronze medals.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
28.07.2019 [12:29]
28.07.2019 [11:43]
27.07.2019 [21:18]
27.07.2019 [21:14]
MULTIMEDIA
28.07.2019 [12:11]
25.07.2019 [15:17]
27.07.2019 [15:05]
27.07.2019 [18:28]
27.07.2019 [14:47]
27.07.2019 [11:58]
26.07.2019 [11:36]
15.07.2019 [15:26]
15.07.2019 [00:50]
12.07.2019 [11:04]
09.07.2019 [11:35]
26.07.2019 [23:51]
26.07.2019 [09:38]
26.07.2019 [09:33]
23.07.2019 [15:02]
12.07.2019 [13:44]
11.07.2019 [17:28]
09.07.2019 [10:32]
20.07.2019 [23:21]
08.07.2019 [22:27]
03.07.2019 [21:26]
23.05.2019 [11:36]
08.07.2019 [23:16]
28.06.2019 [18:03]
18.06.2019 [16:23]
07.06.2019 [15:00]
27.07.2019 [20:00]
22.07.2019 [16:43]
17.07.2019 [20:33]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note