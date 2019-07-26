    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijan’s Mammadov crowned judo champion at EYOF Baku 2019

    26.07.2019 [17:30]

    Baku, July 26, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani judoka Huseyn Mammadov has beaten Russian Akhmed Magomadov to claim gold in the +90kg weight category at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku.

    On the way to the final, he beat German Daniel Udsilauri, Greek Aristotelis Aris Leonidis and Moldovan Alin Bagrin.

    Georgian Giga Tatiashvili and French Mathias Anglionin took bronze medals.

