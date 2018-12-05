    • / ECONOMY

    Baku hosts Caspian Innovation Conference

    05.12.2018 [12:55]

    Baku, December 5, AZERTAC

    As part of the BakuTel-2018 exhibition, the first Caspian Innovation Conference has commenced in Baku.

    The aim of the conference on "Digital Linkage for Sustainable Development" is to reduce the digital divide, as well as revise digital connectivity for foreign investments and provide business efficiency.

    The event brings together government officials, industry leaders, representatives of international organizations, including managers of the region`s largest mobile telecommunications and satellite operators.

    The conference, which play the role of a regional platform mainly focuses on a such topics as "Broadband Connection", "Artificial Intelligence", "The Internet of Things", "Electronic Services", "ICT Based Start-ups and Innovative Entrepreneurship", "Fourth Industrial Revolution" and others.

