  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Baku to host International Piano Festival for the first time

    12.05.2022 [19:08]

    Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

    The capital city of Baku will host the First Baku International Piano Festival on May 20-27, organized with the support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture.

    The festival will feature around 15 incredible concerts of different genres of music.

    The founder and director of the festival is Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Shahin Novrasli.

    The festival will present pianists with their groups of classic, jazz, flamenco, modern music, featuring soloists, mugham piano, modern music, tango, piano concertos with orchestra, as well as introducing local talented young pianists.

    The First Baku International Piano Festival is a 7 days multi-stage open air and indoor festival, which will become one the most meaningful events of Baku City, and will make visitors groove to the sounds of live music, soaking up the wonderful atmosphere.

    Tickets for the festival are available online.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Baku to host International Piano Festival for the first time
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.05.2022 [17:51]
    Neuschwanstein Castle - an inspiration of Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle
    12.05.2022 [17:20]
    Memorial Museum of Sari Ashig, a famous Azerbaijani bayati master
    12.05.2022 [14:23]
    Mont-Saint-Michel and its Bay - UNESCO world heritage site in Normandy, France
    12.05.2022 [14:01]
    French ERE TV channel broadcasts reportage on Azerbaijan
    Baku to host International Piano Festival for the first time Baku to host International Piano Festival for the first time