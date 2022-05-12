Baku to host International Piano Festival for the first time

Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

The capital city of Baku will host the First Baku International Piano Festival on May 20-27, organized with the support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture.

The festival will feature around 15 incredible concerts of different genres of music.

The founder and director of the festival is Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Shahin Novrasli.

The festival will present pianists with their groups of classic, jazz, flamenco, modern music, featuring soloists, mugham piano, modern music, tango, piano concertos with orchestra, as well as introducing local talented young pianists.

The First Baku International Piano Festival is a 7 days multi-stage open air and indoor festival, which will become one the most meaningful events of Baku City, and will make visitors groove to the sounds of live music, soaking up the wonderful atmosphere.

Tickets for the festival are available online.