Baku to host "SME Fest"

Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

Baku and the country's regions will host exhibitions and sales fairs of products and services of micro and small businesses - "SME Fest".

The first SME Fest exhibition and sales fair will be held on April 25-26 in "Icharishahar" (Double Tower Square).

The purpose of the fairs, organized with the support of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, is to support the presentation and sale of products and services produced by micro and small businesses to a wide consumer audience, as well as the promotion of local products.

The fair, dedicated to the Day of Entrepreneurs, will feature food and non-food products produced by SMEs, handicrafts by artists and creative people, as well as services provided by SMEs.

Local startups will also be represented at the fair with their products and services. The fair will also include B2B meetings between entrepreneurs, business services, as well as cultural and entertainment programs, master classes by creative people and artists.