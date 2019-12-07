Deputy Minister: More than 650,000 trees planted in one day campaign to mark 650th anniversary of Imadaddin Nasimi VIDEO

Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

“More than 650,000 trees have been planted in one day in all regions of Azerbaijan within the environmental campaign implemented on the initiative of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to mark the 650th birth anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi,” Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Firdovsi Aliyev has told a press conference.

The deputy minister said that it is a unique tree planting event in the world. “This noble initiative by Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva serves the well-being of both present and future generations. Though our target was 650,000 trees, the data indicates that the number of trees planted in one day in the republic has exceeded this number,” he said.

The tree planting campaign, which featured 37 species of trees, covered all regions of the country. An e-map of the places where trees planted has been prepared by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. All of the trees has been grown in the nursery gardens of the ministry. Tree saplings that were distributed to the regions have been chosen according to the climatic conditions. More than 200 public agencies and private organizations joined the campaign.

Initiated by Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, this project aims to promote the legacy of Imadaddin Nasimi all over the world. This will also make significant contribution to the climate change mitigation and environmental protection.

President Ilham Aliyev declared 2019 as a Year of Nasimi in Azerbaijan.