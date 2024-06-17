Netherlands beat Poland 2-1 in Group D match at EURO 2024

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

The Netherlands beat Poland 2-1 in the Group D match at 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) on Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Polish forward Adam Buksa brought the lead to his team with a header to a corner kick in the 16th minute at Volksparkstadion.

The Flying Dutchmen wasted several scoring chances, some attacks of them were denied by Poland goalie Wojciech Szczesny, but they finally managed to equalize with Cody Gakpo's goal in the 29th minute.

Memphis Depay missed the chance to take the lead in the 46th minute, before the end of the first half, as his low show missed the bottom of the goal post by inches.

After both sides wasted several scoring chances, Dutch forward Wout Weghorst completed the Netherlands' comeback with an accurate first touch in the 83rd minute.

Polish midfielder Nicola Zalewski's accurate long shot was denied by Netherlands' keeper Bart Verbruggen in the 95th minute, just before the end of the game.

The Netherlands top Group D with three points, while Poland are at the fourth spot without any points.