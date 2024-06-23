Young Azerbaijani badminton players garner four medals in Serbia

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

Young Azerbaijani badminton players excelled at the "Serbian Youth International 2024" tournament held in Novi Sad, Serbia, earning a remarkable total of 1 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal.

In the girls' singles competition for ages up to 9, Melek Tahmazgizi progressed through the group stage with 2 wins and continued her success into the semifinals. She clinched the gold medal by triumphing over a Cypriot opponent in a decisive three-set match.

n the boys' singles for ages up to 13, Omer Teymurlu advanced to the final after securing 4 wins in his category. Despite a competitive final, he earned the silver medal after a closely contested match against a Hungarian opponent.

In the boys' doubles competition for ages up to 13, the Azerbaijani pair Mehdi-Omer Teymurlu captured the silver medal. They progressed to the final with three consecutive victories starting from the quarterfinals. Although they narrowly missed the gold, they secured the second position overall after a tight contest with Hungarian competitors.

Additionally, Ismayil Garayev and Hasan Mammadov secured a bronze medal in the boys' doubles competition for ages up to 11.