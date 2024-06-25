® Kapital Bank successfully completed subscription for dollar bonds

On June 11, 2024, Kapital Bank's bonds, with an issuance volume of 30.000 000 (thirty million) USD, were listed on the premium market segment.

The subscription placement of these bonds on the Baku Stock Exchange concluded on June 24, 2024. A total of 32 investors participated in the placement.

Each bond offered has a nominal value of $100, an annual interest rate of 7%, and a payment period of every 90 days. The bonds have a maturity period of 7 years and are non-certificated, registered, interest-bearing, and unsecured. The underwriter for the placement is "PAŞA Kapital İnvestisiya Şirkəti" CJS.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 120 branches and 53 departments all over the country.