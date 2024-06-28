Montenegro-Azerbaijan business forum held

Baku, June 28, AZERTAC

Co-organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency – AZPROMO, the Chamber of Economy of Montenegro and the Montenegrin Investment Agency, the Montenegrin-Azerbaijani business forum was held in capital Podgorica, Montenegro.

The forum, held as a part of the 3rd meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Montenegro, graced by officials from both countries, representatives of companies operating in tourism, construction, industry, cosmetics, food, beverage, logistics, and IT sectors.

Speaking to the forum, Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population noted that Azerbaijan and Montenegro enjoy fruitful relations, which are constantly developing in the spirit of friendship and cooperation. Sahil Babayev emphasized the importance of high-level reciprocal visits and continuous political dialogue for further developing relations.

Describing Azerbaijan as one of the main investors in Montenegro, the minister mentioned the existence of major unexploited cooperation potential of the two countries in energy, transport and trade.

Nik Gjeloshaj, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Policy, Minister of Economic Development pointed out that one of the main goals is to enhance the trade turnover between the countries. He highlighted the role of business forums organized in this regard. The Deputy Prime Minister hailed the prospects of implementing joint projects in the realms of tourism, transport-logistics and agriculture.

The business forum then saw presentations by the representatives of AZPROMO, Chamber of Economy of Montenegro and Montenegrin Investment Agency regarding the investment environment of both countries, including the promising projects.

The forum continued with meetings in B2B format.