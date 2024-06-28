Britain’s Princess Anne discharged from the hospital after head injury

Baku, June 28, AZERTAC

Britain’s Princess Anne, King Charles III's younger sister, has been discharged from hospital, after a five night stay due to a minor head injury believed to have been caused by a horse, NBC reports citing the Buckingham Palace.

The palace said that the 73-year-old, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, had returned home to Gatcombe Park in southwest England and would recuperate there and return to public duty when her medical team allow.

“I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay,” her husband Tim Laurence said.

Anne was hurt on Sunday while she was out walking in the grounds of her estate. There were horses in the vicinity at the time of the incident and her medical team said the head injuries were consistent with impact from a horse’s head or legs.

Anne, a former Olympic equestrian, is believed to have suffered a concussion and been unable to recall what happened.

The Palace had said on Monday that she was expected to make a full recovery from the injury.

However, her upcoming engagements have been postponed and the injury meant Anne did not fly to Canada as planned this week.