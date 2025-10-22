Uzbekistan hosts 3rd Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan Academic Forum

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

The Jizzakh State Pedagogical University hosted the 3rd Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan Academic Forum on Education, Science, and Innovations.

This year’s forum was themed “Education as a Bridge of Diplomacy: 30 Years of Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan Academic and Cultural Cooperation.” The event was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, as well as to the anniversary of the Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan (October 18).

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Innovations of Uzbekistan and Jizzakh State Pedagogical University organized the event along with the embassies of both countries and the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center under the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan.

More than 100 professors, teachers, and researchers participated in the forum’s sessions, delivering reports on education, diplomacy, history, literature, and folklore. The participants hailed the achievements made in developing scientific and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The opening ceremony was attended by Bahrom Abdullayev, Chairman of the Committee on Science, Education, and Health of the Senate of the Supreme Assembly of Uzbekistan, diplomats, deputies of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis, as well as over ten rectors and vice-rectors from both countries.

In his speech, Bahrom Abdullayev stressed that the forum serves to strengthen friendship and mutual trust between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

Rector of Jizzakh State Pedagogical University Maksudjon Yuldashev noted that such academic platforms play an important role in expanding humanitarian cooperation between the two brotherly peoples.

Akif Marifli, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan, highlighted the shared historical roots, common spiritual values, linguistic ties, and centuries-old friendship uniting Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Scientists and education specialists from both countries exchanged views and experiences and put forward a number of proposals to further expand future cooperation.