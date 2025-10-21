President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan aim to raise bilateral trade turnover to $1 billion in the near future

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

“Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan aim to raise their bilateral trade turnover to $1 billion in the near future,” said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

He added, “It is gratifying that the comprehensive program for the development of bilateral cooperation (between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan – ed.) is being implemented steadily. During the talks, special attention was given to expanding trade and economic ties, and it was agreed to take the necessary measures to double the bilateral trade turnover in the near future and bring it to $1 billion.”