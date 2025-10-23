DOST Agency holds meeting with Serbian delegation

Baku, October 23, AZERTAC

As part of their visit to Azerbaijan, Serbia’s Minister for Family Care and Demography, Jelena Žarić Kovačević, and her accompanying delegation visited the DOST Agency.

The delegation first familiarized themselves with the services offered at Baku DOST Center No. 1.

During the subsequent meeting, Farid Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the DOST Agency, briefed the Serbian delegation on the reforms implemented in Azerbaijan in the fields of labor, employment, and social protection in recent years, as well as on the DOST concept. He noted that DOST centers currently provide 161 types of social services under the “one-stop-shop” principle.

The Serbian delegation also received a presentation on the DOST concept. The sides exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation.