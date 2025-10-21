Participants of Azerbaijan NGOs Cooperation Forum addressed President Ilham Aliyev

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

On October 20, participants of the Azerbaijan NGOs Cooperation Forum, dedicated to the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty,” held in Khankendi, adopted an address to President Ilham Aliyev.

The address was read by Khatira Valiyeva, Chairperson of the “Khankendi” Public Union for Support to Internally Displaced Persons.

The address stated: “We are delighted to hold the Azerbaijan NGOs Cooperation Forum in liberated Khankendi. At the forum, hundreds of NGO representatives engaged in fruitful discussions on highly relevant topics on a unified platform, exchanged experiences and knowledge, and shared their conclusions.

Thanks to your attention to the NGO sector, the expanded opportunities and conditions created have enabled Azerbaijan’s NGOs to open up to the world, strengthen their international representation, and gain significant prestige in the region.”

It was emphasized that the Global South NGOs Platform, established with the unanimous opinion of civil societies in the Global South, where 80 percent of the world’s population resides, has designated Baku as its permanent headquarters. This is a clear example of the new perspective formed toward Azerbaijan’s NGOs on a global scale.

The liberation and rapid revival of Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur are a triumph and historic achievement of the policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev. In the territories liberated from occupation—areas that remained in ruins for 30 years—6 cities, 2 towns, and 20 villages have been rebuilt in a short time, with nearly 60,000 people already resettled, and the process continues at a rapid pace. Azerbaijan has created a unique model and example in the world with its post-conflict urban development experience. It is no coincidence that the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum will be held in Azerbaijan next year.

It was noted that Azerbaijan’s NGOs are actively preparing for participation in the World Urban Forum. The experience gained at COP29 greatly benefits NGOs in this process.

In the era of artificial intelligence and digital solutions, the concept of a “digital NGO” creates opportunities to operate on an entirely new level, achieve more measurable results, and significantly increase efficiency.

“We fully support your policy that has led Azerbaijan from victory to victory and applaud your historic mission as the victor of the war and the architect of peace,” the address stated. It further noted that the Washington Summit held on August 8 this year proves that the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” will mark the beginning of a new era in Azerbaijan’s history.

“In just the last month, your participation in four global events—the UN General Assembly session in New York, the European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen, the Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Gabala hosted by Azerbaijan, and the Middle East Peace Summit in Egypt at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi—demonstrates the great prestige and deep respect you have earned on the global stage, as well as Azerbaijan’s growing role in global processes,” the participants emphasized.