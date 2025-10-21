Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Forum held in Astana

Astana, October 21, AZERTAC

The Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Forum on the topic of “Economic Cooperation amidst the Development of Artificial Intelligence and Industrial Initiatives” was held in Astana.

The forum was organized jointly by the Ministry of Economy, with the support of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency – AZPROMO, and the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

In addition to official representatives from both countries, the event was attended by representatives of more than 100 companies operating in fields such as trade, logistics, industry, ICT, transportation, agriculture, construction, energy, education, finance, as well as high technologies and software.

Aidar Abildabekov, Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, emphasized that relations with Azerbaijan are based on the principles of friendship and mutual trust. He stated that expanding trade relations is one of the key directions of cooperation, and logistics holds particular importance in this area. He noted that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are key participants in the Eurasian trade chain, and strengthening mutual transport links will increase the volume of cargo transportation in the region.

Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov noted that economic ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have expanded further in recent years, encompassing new areas of cooperation. He reported that trade turnover between the two countries has increased approximately threefold year-on-year, reaching $568 million in January–September 2025. The Deputy Minister also provided information on Azerbaijan’s efforts to expand the application of artificial intelligence and the digital transformation of industry, as well as the opportunities these initiatives open for joint activities.

The speakers addressed topics such as the investment climate in both countries, the favorable conditions created for business, the incentives and privileges applied, the services provided, the digitalization of industry, and the expansion of the scope of using artificial intelligence.

During the event, documents were signed between state institutions and companies of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan covering the digitalization of water resource management, industrial production, promotion of mutual investments, development of urban infrastructure, the creation of a center in Astana based on the “SME House” model, as well as trade, healthcare, and education sectors.

The forum concluded with meetings held in B2B and B2C formats, and the 3rd session of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Council.

