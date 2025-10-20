Medinex 2025 – key platform for medical innovations and partnerships

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

One of the most significant events in Azerbaijan’s healthcare sector, the 27th Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition – Medinex 2025, will once again bring together healthcare professionals, heads of medical institutions, entrepreneurs, distributors, and investors this autumn. The exhibition will take place from 30 October to 1 November 2025 at the Baku Expo Centre.

The Medinex exhibition is supported by the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TƏBİB) and the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance.

Zeytun Pharmaceuticals, a leading company in Azerbaijan’s pharmaceutical sector and a trusted name among consumers, is acting as the official sponsor of the Medinex exhibition. As the Gold Sponsor of the 2025 edition, the company’s support once again highlights the importance of the event and makes a valuable contribution to the expansion of partnerships within the healthcare sector.

Zeytun Pharmaceuticals stated that the Medinex exhibition is a very important event for the healthcare sector: “We at Zeytun Pharmaceuticals regard Medinex as one of the most important platforms in the country’s healthcare sector. Participation in this exhibition is not only an opportunity to present our products and services but also a unique chance to strengthen existing partnerships and build new collaborations in the healthcare field. Our support as the Gold Sponsor this year further underlines the significance of Medinex and reflects our commitment to contributing to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan’s healthcare system.”

To date, around 70 companies from Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Egypt, Italy, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, Oman, Poland, the Russian Federation, Turkey, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan have confirmed their participation in the exhibition.

Medinex will cover the key sectors of medical sector and healthcare. The exhibition will also feature a special section, Beauty Azerbaijan, dedicated to the beauty industry, where respective products and services will be presented.

As in previous years, the presentation zone of Medinex will host panel discussions on vital topics in the medical field. Additionally, an engaging seminar titled “Patient Journey Map: The Foundation of Managing a Modern Private Clinic” will be held. The session will explore modern approaches and international best practices in the process of initial patient consultation.

Medinex 2025 serves as a significant and productive platform bringing together professionals from across the healthcare sector. The exhibition offers unique opportunities for companies operating in healthcare to establish direct contact with doctors, clinics, distributors, and investors, paving the way for new partnerships. It also provides a platform for showcasing the latest technologies and innovations, including medical equipment, artificial intelligence solutions, laboratory technologies, and pharmaceutical advancements. Furthermore, B2B and B2G meetings within the framework of the exhibition will open up concrete prospects for both local and international cooperation.

The organizers of the exhibition are Caspian Event Organizers, along with its international partners Caspian Event Management and ICA Events. The project is also supported by Azerbaijan Exhibition Organisers Association (ASTA).

The official hotel partners of the autumn 2025 exhibitions are Absheron Hotel Group, Hilton Baku, Radisson Hotel Baku, Hilton Garden Inn Baku, and Ibis Baku City. The official florist partners are Gloria Flowers and Buketeria, while the official travel partner is Greenwich Travel Club. Other official partners include AzExpoMontage LLC and Caspian Freight Services.

Detailed information about the exhibition is available on the official website www.medinex.az and on social media platforms.