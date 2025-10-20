The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

Medinex 2025 – key platform for medical innovations and partnerships

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

One of the most significant events in Azerbaijan’s healthcare sector, the 27th Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition – Medinex 2025, will once again bring together healthcare professionals, heads of medical institutions, entrepreneurs, distributors, and investors this autumn. The exhibition will take place from 30 October to 1 November 2025 at the Baku Expo Centre.

The Medinex exhibition is supported by the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TƏBİB) and the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance.

Zeytun Pharmaceuticals, a leading company in Azerbaijan’s pharmaceutical sector and a trusted name among consumers, is acting as the official sponsor of the Medinex exhibition. As the Gold Sponsor of the 2025 edition, the company’s support once again highlights the importance of the event and makes a valuable contribution to the expansion of partnerships within the healthcare sector.

Zeytun Pharmaceuticals stated that the Medinex exhibition is a very important event for the healthcare sector: “We at Zeytun Pharmaceuticals regard Medinex as one of the most important platforms in the country’s healthcare sector. Participation in this exhibition is not only an opportunity to present our products and services but also a unique chance to strengthen existing partnerships and build new collaborations in the healthcare field. Our support as the Gold Sponsor this year further underlines the significance of Medinex and reflects our commitment to contributing to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan’s healthcare system.”

To date, around 70 companies from Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Egypt, Italy, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, Oman, Poland, the Russian Federation, Turkey, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan have confirmed their participation in the exhibition.

Medinex will cover the key sectors of medical sector and healthcare. The exhibition will also feature a special section, Beauty Azerbaijan, dedicated to the beauty industry, where respective products and services will be presented.

As in previous years, the presentation zone of Medinex will host panel discussions on vital topics in the medical field. Additionally, an engaging seminar titled “Patient Journey Map: The Foundation of Managing a Modern Private Clinic” will be held. The session will explore modern approaches and international best practices in the process of initial patient consultation.

Medinex 2025 serves as a significant and productive platform bringing together professionals from across the healthcare sector. The exhibition offers unique opportunities for companies operating in healthcare to establish direct contact with doctors, clinics, distributors, and investors, paving the way for new partnerships. It also provides a platform for showcasing the latest technologies and innovations, including medical equipment, artificial intelligence solutions, laboratory technologies, and pharmaceutical advancements. Furthermore, B2B and B2G meetings within the framework of the exhibition will open up concrete prospects for both local and international cooperation.

The organizers of the exhibition are Caspian Event Organizers, along with its international partners Caspian Event Management and ICA Events. The project is also supported by Azerbaijan Exhibition Organisers Association (ASTA).

The official bank of Baku Water Week is PASHA Bank, the country’s leading corporate financial institution. Billboard.al is the official advertising partner of Baku Water Week 2025.

The official hotel partners of the autumn 2025 exhibitions are Absheron Hotel Group, Hilton Baku, Radisson Hotel Baku, Hilton Garden Inn Baku, and Ibis Baku City. The official florist partners are Gloria Flowers and Buketeria, while the official travel partner is Greenwich Travel Club. Other official partners include AzExpoMontage LLC and Caspian Freight Services.

Detailed information about the exhibition is available on the official website www.medinex.az and on social media platforms.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijan joins meeting of CIS Interior Ministers on digitalization in Astana
  • 20.10.2025 [20:50]

Azerbaijan joins meeting of CIS Interior Ministers on digitalization in Astana

Azerbaijani Ombudsperson issues statement on “Child Rights Month”
  • 20.10.2025 [15:21]

Azerbaijani Ombudsperson issues statement on “Child Rights Month”

Representative of Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General's Office attends international event in France
  • 20.10.2025 [14:52]

Representative of Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General's Office attends international event in France

ANAMA employee injured in landmine incident in Khojavend
  • 20.10.2025 [14:12]

ANAMA employee injured in landmine incident in Khojavend

“Dünya” Newspaper: Zangezur Corridor will turn Türkiye into Europe’s logistics hub
  • 20.10.2025 [12:49]

“Dünya” Newspaper: Zangezur Corridor will turn Türkiye into Europe’s logistics hub

ANAMA: 130 mines and 2,000 UXOs neutralized in one week
  • 20.10.2025 [12:33]

ANAMA: 130 mines and 2,000 UXOs neutralized in one week

Azerbaijan and China discuss deepening cooperation in cardiology scientific research
  • 19.10.2025 [19:14]

Azerbaijan and China discuss deepening cooperation in cardiology scientific research

Ankarada Azərbaycanın dövlət müstəqilliyinin bərpasının 34-cü ildönümü qeyd olunub
  • 17.10.2025 [19:26]

Ankarada Azərbaycanın dövlət müstəqilliyinin bərpasının 34-cü ildönümü qeyd olunub

International Civil Defence Organization and UN Humanitarian Office pledge closer cooperation
  • 17.10.2025 [17:10]

International Civil Defence Organization and UN Humanitarian Office pledge closer cooperation

Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s official visit to Vatican sends powerful message of peace, respect and spiritual unity

  • [21:57]

Farid Gayibov elected Chairman of 10th session of Conference of Parties to Anti-Doping Convention

  • [21:51]

Azerbaijan joins meeting of CIS Interior Ministers on digitalization in Astana

  • [20:50]

TURKPA delegation attends 151st IPU Assembly

  • [20:23]

Sahiba Gafarova highlights fate of missing Azerbaijani citizens at Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly

  • [20:09]

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler advances to semifinals of U23 World Championships 2025

  • [19:56]

Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s official visit to Vatican in Italian media spotlight

  • [19:39]

Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Uzbekistan

  • [19:25]

Medinex 2025 – key platform for medical innovations and partnerships

  • [19:22]

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Azerbaijani people have firsthand experience of humanitarian crisis

  • [19:19]

Azerbaijani badminton player claims bronze in Czech Open 2025

  • [18:40]

King Charles visits scene of fatal Manchester synagogue attack

  • [18:34]

Life-changing eye implant helps blind patients read again

  • [18:26]

5th International Conference on Research of Agricultural and Food Technologies kicks off in Ganja

  • [18:09]

Sahiba Gafarova: Initialing of peace agreement is a historic step towards ending Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

  • [17:41]

Astana and Baku: Economic pragmatism and cultural kinship

  • [16:56]

Expert: Cooperation prospects between Brazilian and Azerbaijani markets open up new opportunities - INTERVIEW

  • [16:37]

Graham Potter takes Sweden job weeks after West Ham sacking

  • [16:31]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kazakhstan for state visit VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kazakhstan for state visit VIDEO

Azerbaijani judo fighters climb in world rankings

  • [16:30]

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters aim for ‘medal rush’ at Wuxi 2025 World Championships

  • [16:12]

Digital revolution in Azerbaijan: How AI and VR are changing the future of business and education - INTERVIEW

  • [15:33]

Azerbaijani Ombudsperson issues statement on “Child Rights Month”

  • [15:21]

Kazakhstan to roll out AI-based system to monitor public spaces

  • [15:16]

Representative of Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General's Office attends international event in France

  • [14:52]

UK Metropolitan Police looking into claims Andrew sought information on accuser

  • [14:43]

UK military to be given powers to shoot down threatening drones

  • [14:40]

Azerbaijan-Georgia trade turnover exceeds $970 million this year

  • [14:34]

Internet outage: Dozens of websites and apps affected - as 'potential cause' identified

  • [14:20]

ANAMA employee injured in landmine incident in Khojavend

  • [14:12]

Discussions held on Azerbaijan’s hosting of Islamic Development Bank Group’s Annual Meeting

  • [14:03]

UK Chancellor says Brexit deal caused long-term damage to economy

  • [13:23]

Turkish President Erdogan to pay official visits to Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman

  • [13:22]

Azerbaijan showcased at Turkish Festival in Washington

  • [13:08]

Baku hosts seminar on “Energy Security”

  • [13:01]

Louvre Museum heist: Jewels with 'inestimable' value stolen from Napoleon collection

  • [12:58]

“Dünya” Newspaper: Zangezur Corridor will turn Türkiye into Europe’s logistics hub

  • [12:49]

ANAMA: 130 mines and 2,000 UXOs neutralized in one week

  • [12:33]

Employees in Azerbaijan’s statistics sector awarded ORDER

  • [12:22]

Two Azerbaijani beach wrestlers crowned world champions

  • [12:10]

Turkish President Erdogan congratulates Tufan Erhurman on TRNC presidential election win

  • [12:07]

Azerbaijani judokas strike medal haul at Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025

  • [12:03]

® The draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) document for Karabagh project seismic survey programme produced and published

  • [12:00]

Astronomers detect first 'heartbeat' of a newborn star hidden within a powerful cosmic explosion

  • [11:59]

® Do not give your card to anyone: you may lose money and become a victim of a crime

  • [11:45]

Bulgarian-Ukrainian business forum to be held in Sofia

  • [11:43]

Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan

  • [11:42]

Israel’s life expectancy rises to 83.8 years, fourth highest in the world: OECD

  • [11:37]

S. Korea's biggest defense exhibition opens, showcasing unmanned weapons

  • [11:30]

Manuel Neuer surpasses Thomas Müller to break Bayern Munich record after 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund

  • [11:26]

Pakistan successfully launches first Hyper spectral Satellite from China

  • [11:13]

Mongolia, Czech Republic to cooperate in mega projects

  • [11:13]

"Unity 2025" joint exercise underway in Uzbekistan

  • [11:09]

® Azercell-supported “Women’s Helpline” receives 1,094 inquiries over the last three months

  • [11:07]

Bolivia elects centre-right Rodrigo Paz as president

  • [10:54]

Morocco win U-20 World Cup after beating Argentina in final

  • [10:52]

Khankendi hosts Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani Non-Governmental Organizations

  • [10:46]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • [10:39]
President Ilham Aliyev shared post on anniversary of Zangilan’s liberation VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on anniversary of Zangilan’s liberation VIDEO

Manchester United stun Liverpool 2-1 as Maguire scores late winner

  • 19.10.2025 [23:40]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with IPU Secretary General

  • 19.10.2025 [23:32]

Tufan Erhurman wins TRNC presidential election, defeating incumbent President Ersin Tatar

  • 19.10.2025 [23:24]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis chairs Coordinating Meeting of Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Geneva

  • 19.10.2025 [23:06]

Article on Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s 140th anniversary published in Austrian press

  • 19.10.2025 [22:50]

Azerbaijan and China discuss deepening cooperation in cardiology scientific research

  • 19.10.2025 [19:14]

Türkiye welcomes Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire deal

  • 19.10.2025 [17:45]

Azerbaijani judokas capture two more golds at Guadalajara Grand Prix

  • 19.10.2025 [17:36]

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire in Doha talks

  • 19.10.2025 [14:33]

Azerbaijan represented at 9th Meeting of OTS Ministers in Charge of Youth and Sports

  • 19.10.2025 [13:32]

TRNC leader congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

  • 19.10.2025 [13:02]

Polling begins in TRNC presidential election

  • 19.10.2025 [12:57]

Euronews: Azerbaijan strengthens ties with Vatican with restorations in Holy See

  • 19.10.2025 [09:35]

FC Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in Der Klassiker

  • 19.10.2025 [09:24]

President Erdoğan: I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan

  • 18.10.2025 [22:38]

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense meets with Commander of U.S. Central Command

  • 18.10.2025 [20:11]

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova pays working visit to the Swiss Confederation

  • 18.10.2025 [20:00]
President Ilham Aliyev received Commander of the US Central Command VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Commander of the US Central Command VIDEO

Navy holds graduation ceremony

  • 18.10.2025 [17:51]

National Aviation Academy, Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan sign MoU on cooperation

  • 18.10.2025 [17:36]

Kenya declares national mourning after Raila Odinga’s death, plans state funeral

  • 18.10.2025 [17:21]

Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

  • 18.10.2025 [16:47]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva`s visit to Vatican in spotlight of world media outlets

  • 18.10.2025 [16:10]

Turkish Ministry of Defense: The unity of the two fraternal countries is unbreakable

  • 18.10.2025 [15:12]

TURKPA Secretary General meets with Director General of Islamic Organization for Food Safety

  • 18.10.2025 [14:31]

Azerbaijani judokas shine with two golds at Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025

  • 18.10.2025 [14:02]

Baku hosts 4th meeting of ICAPP Asian Cultural Council

  • 18.10.2025 [13:55]

Exciting results from blood test for 50 cancers

  • 18.10.2025 [13:09]

UN Tourism names Azerbaijan`s Khinalig as "Best Tourism Village"

  • 18.10.2025 [13:02]

® Azercell launches the “CyberCell Hackathon”

  • 18.10.2025 [12:52]

Methane leaks multiplying beneath Antarctic ocean spark fears of climate doom loop

  • 18.10.2025 [12:46]
Administrative office of Azerbaijani Embassy to the Holy See inaugurated First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event VIDEO

Administrative office of Azerbaijani Embassy to the Holy See inaugurated
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event VIDEO

TURKPA Secretary General meets with Kazakh Foreign Minister

  • 18.10.2025 [12:43]

Azerbaijani oil price falls in global markets

  • 18.10.2025 [12:42]

Astana to host second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council

  • 18.10.2025 [12:34]

President Ilham Aliyev: Investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is strengthening

  • 18.10.2025 [12:20]

President: The political relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are distinguished by mutual trust

  • 18.10.2025 [12:13]

Triple-threat iron supplement also improves gut health

  • 18.10.2025 [11:32]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 18.10.2025 [11:18]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva's meeting with Pope Leo XIV in spotlight of Vatican and Italian media outlets

  • 18.10.2025 [11:17]

Physicist Chen Ning Yang, Nobel laureate, dies at 103

  • 18.10.2025 [10:33]