President Ilham Aliyev: Kazakhstan is confidently moving toward development and modernization

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

“Kazakhstan is confidently advancing along the path of development and modernization,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during joint press statement with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“Over the past few years, the reforms carried out by President (Kassym-Jomart Tokayev – ed.), the focus on modernization and the development of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, demonstrate that Kazakhstan is confidently moving toward development and modernization,” the head of state noted, emphasizing that Kazakhstan’s international authority is also growing stronger.