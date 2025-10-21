Training course launched as part of Azerbaijan Media Development Agency-“Euronews” TV channel cooperation

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

The Euronews Academy, the international learning platform of the Euronews TV channel, one of the leading European media outlets, has launched the “TV and Live Journalism” training course, as part of the cooperation between Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency and Euronews.

The requirements for the TV&Live Journalism Course are as follows:

1. A. Final-year undergraduate and master’s students specializing in journalism and communications, as well as other students interested in the media sector;

B. Young journalists with 1-3 years of experience

2. Good academic records (above 75 overall grade point average (UOMG) or its equivalent). Students must provide an unofficial transcript or a screenshot from the student’s online portal clearly showing UOMG. The organizers reserve the right to request an official transcript from candidates.

3. A good level of English (equivalent to B1).

4. Good knowledge in media and journalism.

5. Strong motivation for professional growth and international mindset.

Bojan Brkic, Chief of Euronews Bureau in Astana, and Sergio Cantone, Euronews’ Senior EU Correspondent, will conduct the training course.

Running from November 10-13, the course will include modules on TV News packaging, TV Reporting show production, speaking in front of a camera, and interviewing.

Applications should be sent from October 20 to November 1, 6.00 PM (Baku time).

For inquiries:

[email protected]