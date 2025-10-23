Azerbaijan repatriates six more citizens from Syria

Baku, October 23, AZERTAC

Another group of Azerbaijani citizens, including two women and four children, has been repatriated from Syria as a result of the consistent and coordinated measures carried out by the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Efforts initially focused on determining the whereabouts, identities, and citizenship of the repatriated individuals.

Representatives of the relevant government agencies, who are part of the working group tasked with repatriating Azerbaijani citizens, were dispatched to Syria to conduct preliminary medical and psychological assessments of the returnees.

All the necessary measures for the rehabilitation and reintegration of these individuals will be implemented.

During the visit, meetings were also held with relevant Syrian authorities regarding the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens.

The Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the safe return of its citizens affected by armed conflicts in foreign countries.