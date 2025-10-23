The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ENVIRONMENT

Better data driving action on methane emissions, but more work needed

Better data driving action on methane emissions, but more work needed

Baku, October 23, AZERTAC

Government and industry responses to UNEP’s more than 3,500 satellite methane alerts climbed from one to 12 per cent in the past year. Nevertheless, action must accelerate to minimize global temperature rise and achieve the Global Methane Pledge goal of curbing methane emissions 30 per cent by 2030, according to a new UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report.

Historically, emission inventories have underestimated methane emissions, making real-world data a critical tool to track and reduce this potent driver of global warming. The fifth edition of the UN Environment Programme’s (UNEP) International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO) publication, An Eye on Methane: From measurement to momentum, finds that member oil and gas companies of IMEO’s Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0) are set to track one-third of emissions from global production using real-world measurements. And while government and company responses to alerts from IMEO’s Methane Alert and Response System (MARS) have grown tenfold over the previous year, nearly 90 per cent remain unanswered.

Atmospheric methane continues to be the second biggest driver of climate change after carbon dioxide, responsible for about one-third of the planet’s warming.

“Reducing methane emissions can quickly bend the curve on global warming, buying more time for long-term decarbonization efforts, so it is encouraging that data-driven tools are helping the oil and gas industry to report on their emissions and set ambitious mitigation targets,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP. “But to keep the Paris Agreement targets within reach, the important progress on reporting must translate into cuts to emissions. Every company should join the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0, and both governments and operators must respond to satellite alerts – then they must act to reduce emissions.”

Industry transparency growing, but action must follow

The OGMP 2.0 is the world’s global standard for methane emissions measurement and mitigation in the oil and gas sector – and provides the foundation of methane regulations in the world’s largest buying market, the European Union.

Over the past five years, OGMP 2.0 membership has more than doubled to 153 companies in the countries, covering 42 per cent of global oil and gas production.

In total, one-third of global oil and gas production reports, or will soon report, emissions at OGMP 2.0’s Gold Standard – meaning emissions are tracked with real-world measurements. This positions a large amount of the global industry to effectively measure – and thus mitigate – emissions.

Of the companies that reported emissions data, 65 companies, representing 17 per cent of global oil and gas production, achieved Gold Standard. Some 50 companies, representing a further 15 per cent, achieved Gold Standard Pathway – meaning these companies are on track to soon reach Gold Standard reporting. Another 22 companies reported emissions data but did not meet Gold Standard requirements.

Methane alert responses rising, but not fast enough

Through MARS, UNEP has sent over 3,500 alerts about major emissions events across 33 countries. These alerts are based on satellite monitoring and artificial intelligence-supported analysis.

While last year only one per cent of MARS alerts received a response, this year the response rate rose to 12 per cent. This engagement with the system is yielding results. IMEO has documented 25 cases of mitigation action in ten countries since MARS was launched in 2022, including across six new countries during the past year. However, with nearly 90 per cent of MARS alerts ignored, governments and companies must increase their response rates.

The MARS system is also expanding to cover methane emissions from coal mines and waste sites – sectors where measurement is scarce, but targeted mitigation opportunities exist.

IMEO stepping up support

IMEO is stepping up its Steel Methane Programme, which targets emissions from metallurgical coal used in steelmaking. Metallurgical coal adds a quarter to the climate footprint of steel, yet these emissions can be mitigated at just one per cent of the cost of steel. Despite the availability of low-cost solutions – like oxidation and drainage systems – metallurgical coal methane remains largely overlooked in steel decarbonisation efforts. The programme will bring new transparency to the sector through a Steel Methane Transparency Database of mine-level emissions that combines empirical studies, satellite data and industry partnerships.

Finally, IMEO has supported 46 peer-reviewed methane science studies across six continents. These studies have filled knowledge gaps, including by testing new technologies for measuring emissions from oil and gas facilities and quantifying emissions from metallurgical coal-producing regions. IMEO is also developing estimates for methane emissions from rice and livestock through country-wide baseline studies.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

23 October marks International Day of Snow Leopard
  • 23.10.2025 [14:33]

23 October marks International Day of Snow Leopard

Climate science and early warnings key to saving lives
  • 23.10.2025 [13:52]

Climate science and early warnings key to saving lives

Expert: Global events like COP29 and COP30 highlight that climate change is a shared responsibility INTERVIEW
  • 17.10.2025 [21:36]

Expert: Global events like COP29 and COP30 highlight that climate change is a shared responsibility INTERVIEW

Carbon dioxide levels increase by record amount to new highs in 2024
  • 16.10.2025 [11:56]

Carbon dioxide levels increase by record amount to new highs in 2024

Expert: Azerbaijan emerged as leader in climate diplomacy
  • 14.10.2025 [13:23]

Expert: Azerbaijan emerged as leader in climate diplomacy

Mukhtar Babayev: COP29 laid groundwork for the implementation of Global Stocktake
  • 14.10.2025 [12:17]

Mukhtar Babayev: COP29 laid groundwork for the implementation of Global Stocktake

Arctic seals threatened by climate change, birds decline globally – IUCN Red List
  • 11.10.2025 [10:10]

Arctic seals threatened by climate change, birds decline globally – IUCN Red List

Expert: Baku Climate Action Week 2025 underscores Azerbaijan’s growing leadership in climate diplomacy
  • 08.10.2025 [17:54]

Expert: Baku Climate Action Week 2025 underscores Azerbaijan’s growing leadership in climate diplomacy

Maldivian diplomat praises COP29 Presidency’s leadership in international climate cooperation
  • 08.10.2025 [17:52]

Maldivian diplomat praises COP29 Presidency’s leadership in international climate cooperation

Gori hosts meeting involving leadership of Azerbaijani, Georgian, and Turkish National Defense Universities

  • [18:54]

Miami Heat’s Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers’ Billups arrested in gambling probe, sources say

  • [18:49]

9th Session of the Joint Commission between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Serbia and Azerbaijan-Serbia Business Forum held

  • [18:49]

Azerbaijani wrestler to fight for bronze at U23 World Championships

  • [18:22]

Two-day trip of international travelers to Karabakh and East Zangezur concludes

  • [18:20]

SOCAR President meets with ABB Senior Vice President for Northern Europe

  • [17:52]

Azerbaijan’s Central Bank explores development momentum of financial sector

  • [17:44]

Zangezur Corridor emerges as one of the most strategically important initiatives in the South Caucasus

  • [17:44]

Pope Leo XIV, King Charles III pray together in Sistine Chapel making history

  • [17:38]

Bayern all smiles as Jamal Musiala returns to training on the pitch

  • [17:35]

COP30 preparations underway

  • [16:51]

Egypt, EU sign €4B financial support package during Brussels summit

  • [16:38]

Victim: Armenians killed my fellow inmate while playing Russian roulette

  • [16:29]

Shusha–Khankendi tour organized for participants of international conference

  • [16:09]

Reeves considering tax hike for lawyers and accountants

  • [16:07]

ANAMA joins international conference on mine action

  • [16:04]

State Oil Fund announces revenues from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz fields

  • [15:07]

Azerbaijani judokas aim for ‘medal rush’ at Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

  • [14:53]

India limits content takedown powers to fewer officials after spat with Musk's X

  • [14:52]

Azerbaijan repatriates six more citizens from Syria

  • [14:51]

International travelers arrive in Fuzuli district

  • [14:43]

12 families relocated to Tazabina village in Khojaly district receive house keys

  • [14:38]

Japan will breed cloned pigs for human organ transplants

  • [14:34]

23 October marks International Day of Snow Leopard

  • [14:33]

Better data driving action on methane emissions, but more work needed

  • [14:32]

DOST Agency holds meeting with Serbian delegation

  • [14:16]

Azerbaijan–Estonia trade more than doubles

  • [14:11]

Climate science and early warnings key to saving lives

  • [13:52]

12 killed in road accident in Kazakhstan

  • [13:46]

® Azerconnect Group participates in Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Forum

  • [13:44]

SOFAZ reports investment returns and extra-budgetary revenues

  • [13:40]

President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Kazakhstan: A strategic stage in Turkic unity - COMMENTARY

  • [13:35]

SOFAZ announces revenues from oil and gas agreements

  • [13:30]

Azerbaijan’s ADA University, Ecuador’s Diplomatic Academy sign MoU

  • [13:19]

You don't need to be very happy to avoid an early death from chronic disease, study finds

  • [13:03]

Champions League top scorers: Harry Kane draws level with Kylian Mbappé

  • [13:00]

China's Zhuque-3 reusable rocket completes final major tests before maiden flight

  • [12:56]

International travelers tour Shusha

  • [12:50]

ICESCO Director-General meets Azerbaijani youth

  • [12:40]

Gold price nears $4,130 on global market

  • [12:33]

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan advance toward laying green energy cable beneath Caspian Sea

  • [12:30]

Azerbaijani wrestler crowned world champion

  • [12:26]
A beautiful and calm location, idyllic setting – Philharmonic Garden VIDEO

A beautiful and calm location, idyllic setting – Philharmonic Garden VIDEO

The autumn serenity and rebirth: Jabrayil – A new destination for tourists VIDEO

The autumn serenity and rebirth: Jabrayil – A new destination for tourists VIDEO

Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center implements projects to strengthen national cybersecurity system and resilience

  • [12:06]

President Ilham Aliyev: Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary is deepening day by day

  • [11:46]

To His Excellency Mr. Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary

  • [11:29]

Physical activity raises daily calorie burn without conserving energy used elsewhere, study finds

  • [11:05]

Azerbaijani oil price surges in global markets

  • [10:58]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [10:56]

Liverpool rebounds with 5-1 win at Frankfurt in Champions League; Chelsea and Bayern also win big

  • [10:55]

Azerbaijan’s sustainable economy highlighted at UNCTAD16

  • 22.10.2025 [20:53]

International travelers familiarize themselves with historical and cultural landmarks in Karabakh and East Zangezur regions

  • 22.10.2025 [20:48]

Azerbaijani parliamentarians visit Colombia

  • 22.10.2025 [20:37]

Jaguar Land Rover hack has cost UK economy £1.9bn, experts say

  • 22.10.2025 [20:29]

Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with Estonian Foreign Minister

  • 22.10.2025 [20:24]

International travelers visit Lachin

  • 22.10.2025 [20:22]

Villa Mussolini in Riccione up for sale

  • 22.10.2025 [20:10]

Azerbaijani delegation attends 25th Meeting of Steering Group (SG25) – WOAH Platform on Animal Welfare for Europe

  • 22.10.2025 [20:08]

Dushanbe hosts 35th meeting of CIS General Prosecutors’ Coordination Council

  • 22.10.2025 [20:00]

President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Astana in spotlight of Kazakh media outlets

  • 22.10.2025 [19:32]

Azerbaijan, Israel explore cooperation in family, women, and children affairs

  • 22.10.2025 [19:27]

Morocco to host 14th Larache International Festival of Intercultural Interaction

  • 22.10.2025 [19:06]

Azerbaijani Parliamentary delegates deliver speeches at 151st IPU Assembly debates

  • 22.10.2025 [18:54]

AzerGold CJSC delegation participates in LME Week

  • 22.10.2025 [18:41]

Minister: Western countries that previously viewed the Middle Corridor with skepticism are now showing interest

  • 22.10.2025 [18:35]

Presidential Library presents "Uzeyir Hajibeyli" project

  • 22.10.2025 [18:28]

ASAN Service of Azerbaijan and collaboration with Pakistan: An analytical overview

  • 22.10.2025 [18:03]

International symposium on modern religious models commences in Baku

  • 22.10.2025 [18:01]

Estonian Foreign Minister visits Victory Park in Baku

  • 22.10.2025 [17:50]

Azerbaijan, Estonia discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation

  • 22.10.2025 [17:47]

Project “Heavenly Religions” presented at the Vatican

  • 22.10.2025 [17:45]

France's Macron orders tighter security as Louvre reopens doors

  • 22.10.2025 [17:33]

AzerGold CJSC holds meeting with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank representatives

  • 22.10.2025 [17:30]

Azerbaijan’s tomato exports surge 23% in first nine months of 2025

  • 22.10.2025 [17:15]

Ali Asadov: Azerbaijan demonstrates its commitment to restoring environment of cooperation and trust in region

  • 22.10.2025 [17:14]

Thousands protest in Berlin against chancellor's controversial remarks about migrants amid growing backlash

  • 22.10.2025 [17:08]

® Silk Way Group and dnata launch landmark joint venture to create aviation services hub in Azerbaijan

  • 22.10.2025 [17:07]

Azerbaijani publishing houses participate in Frankfurt Book Fair 2025

  • 22.10.2025 [17:06]

Baku hosts working meeting between Azerbaijani and Georgian delegations

  • 22.10.2025 [16:56]

TURKPA Secretary General: Only through joint efforts can we translate humanitarian commitments into real and effective measures on the ground

  • 22.10.2025 [16:55]

Proposed Villarreal-Barcelona clash in USA cancelled

  • 22.10.2025 [16:52]

Estonian FM commemorates Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku

  • 22.10.2025 [16:06]

Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for military cooperation between defense institutions

  • 22.10.2025 [16:02]

Number of Azerbaijani citizens studying at Estonian universities announced

  • 22.10.2025 [15:57]

100th anniversary of First Turkological Congress to be celebrated ORDER

  • 22.10.2025 [15:57]

Azerbaijan wins “Best Culinary Destination” award in Brussels

  • 22.10.2025 [15:55]

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler crowned world champion

  • 22.10.2025 [15:40]

® Hurry and join now! 100,000 participants have already got the chance to win a Toyota Corolla and hundreds of bonuses

  • 22.10.2025 [15:37]

Baku hosts meetings of International Transport Forum

  • 22.10.2025 [15:35]

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan: Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan will bring prosperity and development to the Caucasus

  • 22.10.2025 [15:35]

Estonian FM: Azerbaijan plays a crucial role in the region

  • 22.10.2025 [15:26]
President Ilham Aliyev presented “Istiglal” Order to Yagub Eyyubov VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev presented “Istiglal” Order to Yagub Eyyubov VIDEO

Estonian Foreign Minister: A full-fledged embassy will soon open in Azerbaijan

  • 22.10.2025 [15:18]

Estonian FM: We hail reconciliation process between Azerbaijan-Armenia

  • 22.10.2025 [15:14]

King Tutankhamun’s tomb at risk of collapsing as experts fear cracks could cause 3,000-year-old burial site to crumble

  • 22.10.2025 [15:11]

Prime Minister: Due to both their geographical location and modern transport infrastructure, Azerbaijan and Georgia are among the most important participants of Middle Corridor

  • 22.10.2025 [15:11]

Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov meets with Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze

  • 22.10.2025 [15:09]

The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
On awarding the “Istiglal” Order to Y.A. Eyyubov

  • 22.10.2025 [14:55]

To Her Excellency Madame Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan

  • 22.10.2025 [14:22]