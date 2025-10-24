First inclusive café in Baku, “Kashalata”, continues its operations
Initiated by the public association “Birgə və Sağlam”, and with the support of PASHA Holding, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population, KOBIA, SOCAR, Trendyol Azerbaijan, and other partner companies, the first inclusive café in Baku, “Kashalata”, continues its successful operations.
The main goal of this initiative is to support the employment of young people with disabilities and promote their integration into society. Located at 57 Uzeyir Hajibayli Street, the café employs a total of 20 young people, some of whom are individuals with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodiverse characteristics.
It should be noted that supporting women and children is one of the key areas of PASHA Holding’s corporate social responsibility strategy. Within this framework, the Holding implements various charity and blood donation campaigns, as well as other social projects aimed at supporting children with thalassemia and autism, and children without parental care.
