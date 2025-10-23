Azerbaijani wrestler crowned world champion
Baku, October 23, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Elmir Aliyev has claimed a gold medal at the U23 World Championship in Novi Sad, Serbia.
He triumphed in the 55kg weight category after defeating Russian Alibek Amirov in the final.
Another Azerbaijani wrestler, Ruslan Nurullayev, secured a bronze medal in the 72kg weight class. In the consolation round, he overcame Ukrainian Oleh Khalilov 3-1, and in the bronze medal match, he beat Armenian Gaspar Terteryan with the same score.
With one day remaining until the end of the Greco-Roman wrestling competition, the Azerbaijani team has set a new record for the number of medals. The national team has won two gold medals at the U23 World Championship for the first time. Earlier, Ziya Babashov (63kg) had also climbed to the top of the podium.
