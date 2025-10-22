International travelers tour historical sites in Aghdam

Aghdam, October 22, AZERTAC

The international travelers’ visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh continues.

After visiting the Juma Mosque, the travelers familiarized themselves with the ruins of the Aghdam Bread Museum.

The museum building was destroyed by Armenian vandals, and its exhibits were either destroyed or looted. The museum, considered the second of its kind in the world, had collected rare archaeological discoveries.

On October 22, a group of international travelers, led by Kolja Sporin, head of the Extreme Traveler International Congress (ETIC), arrived in the city of Aghdam as part of their visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh.

The foreign guests from eight countries first toured the city.

Then the travelers visited the Juma Mosque. Built between 1868 and 1870, the mosque, like other historical and religious monuments, suffered from Armenian vandalism: its minarets were partially destroyed, the ceiling collapsed in several places, and its designs and inscriptions were left unrecognizable. The Armenian occupiers used the mosque as a cattle barn. After the liberation of Aghdam, the mosque was restored by the Azerbaijani government.