Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov meets with Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze
Baku, October 22, AZERTAC
On October 22, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze as part of his working visit to Tbilisi.
During the meeting, Prime Minister Ali Asadov conveyed greetings from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Georgian Prime Minister.
Irakli Kobakhidze expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked to convey his regards to the Azerbaijani head of state.
The meeting emphasized the importance of the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum.
The sides hailed the development of relations of good neighborliness and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia in all spheres.
They discussed ways to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economy, investment, transport, transit, oil, gas, green energy, and humanitarian fields, and reviewed the ongoing joint projects in various sectors.
