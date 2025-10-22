100th anniversary of First Turkological Congress to be celebrated ORDER
Baku, October 22, AZERTAC
February 2026 will mark the 100th anniversary of the organization of the First Turkological Congress in Baku.
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress.
According to the presidential order, the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, has been tasked with preparing and implementing a plan of events to mark this significant anniversary.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Prime Minister Ali Asadov arrived in Georgia on working visit
- 21.10.2025 [23:41]
Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Forum held in Astana
- 21.10.2025 [20:53]
Distinguished Visitors Day of “Unity-2025” joint exercise held
- 21.10.2025 [20:45]
Real Madrid defender to miss El Clasico vs Barcelona
- 21.10.2025 [20:20]
Azerbaijan, Palestine explore cooperation in social services
- 21.10.2025 [20:17]
New edition of IRS-Heritage magazine published in Moscow
- 21.10.2025 [20:10]
Azerbaijan, Latvia eye mutual cooperation in IT sector
- 21.10.2025 [18:54]
World’s fastest bullet train begins pre-service trials in China
- 21.10.2025 [18:36]
Protection of humanitarian norms discussed at IPU Assembly
- 21.10.2025 [18:35]
TURKPA, IPU explore cooperation
- 21.10.2025 [18:35]
Mosquitoes discovered in Iceland for first time
- 21.10.2025 [18:30]
Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Akdeniz University sign protocol
- 21.10.2025 [17:03]
FC Bayern extend contract with coach Vincent Kompany
- 21.10.2025 [16:43]
AZCON Holding, Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Fund explore cooperation areas
- 21.10.2025 [16:30]
Former President Nicolas Sarkozy officially in prison, marking 1st in France
- 21.10.2025 [16:26]
South China’s 3 ports suspend operations in face of Typhoon Fengshen
- 21.10.2025 [16:23]