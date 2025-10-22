100th anniversary of First Turkological Congress to be celebrated ORDER

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

February 2026 will mark the 100th anniversary of the organization of the First Turkological Congress in Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress.

According to the presidential order, the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, has been tasked with preparing and implementing a plan of events to mark this significant anniversary.