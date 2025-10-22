AzerGold CJSC holds meeting with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank representatives

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC), met with representatives of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB).

During the meeting, Ibrahimov briefed the guests on AzerGold CJSC’s main areas of activity, key achievements in recent years, and strategic goals for the future. He also emphasized the company’s efforts to advance the mining industry, protect the environment, implement social responsibility projects, adopt innovative technologies in line with high environmental standards, foster sustainable development, and strengthen the sector’s competitiveness.

In turn, the representatives of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank commended AzerGold CJSC’s leading role in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector and its accomplishments in geological exploration and mining project implementation. The parties discussed potential areas of cooperation and explored prospects for future joint projects.