N. Korea fires 1st ballistic missiles in 5 mths ahead of Trump's trip to APEC summit

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

North Korea fired its first ballistic missiles in five months Wednesday, about a week before South Korea is scheduled to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and U.S. President Donald Trump's visit on the occasion, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected multiple short-range ballistic missiles launched northeastward at about 8:10 a.m. from Junghwa in North Korea's southern North Hwanghae Province.

The missiles flew about 350 kilometers, the JCS said, adding that it is trying to determine their exact specifications with the U.S. side. Officials were weighing the possibility that the missiles were the same tactical ballistic one North Korea test-fired in September 2024.

Sources suggested the missiles may have landed inland rather than in the East Sea.

The North last fired short-range ballistic and cruise missiles toward the East Sea on May 8 and May 22, respectively.

"Our military has stepped up monitoring in preparation for (the possibility of) additional launches and is maintaining a steadfast readiness posture while sharing relevant information with the U.S. and Japan," the JCS said in a release.

It marks the North's first missile launch since President Lee Jae Myung took office in June and the fifth ballistic missile launch so far this year.

The launch also comes ahead of South Korea's upcoming hosting of the APEC summit on Oct. 31-Nov. 1, with Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled to visit South Korea on the occasion.

The first missile launch in nearly five months came amid concerns that the North may continue escalating provocations as it seeks U.S. recognition as a nuclear-armed state.

During its large-scale military parade earlier this month, North Korea unveiled its new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, believed to be capable of hitting anywhere on the U.S. mainland.

The disclosure of the new ICBM sparked speculation that it may also undergo a test launch in the near future.

Wednesday's launch also came amid speculation that Trump may meet with Kim, possibly in the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom, during the U.S. president's trip to South Korea.

Observers also suggested that the latest launches may be provocations targeting Seoul, given their short range.