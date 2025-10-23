Michael Doran: Trump administration understands that South Caucasus is no longer a peripheral theater

Washington, October 23, AZERTAC

“The White House meeting signaled not only the possibility of lasting peace in the region but also the emergence of new opportunities for the United States; opportunities that could reshape connectivity across Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia,” said Michael Doran, Director of the Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East at the Hudson Institute, as he addressed “The US in the South Caucasus: Mapping New Strategic Opportunities” conference in Washington.

“The Trump administration understands that the South Caucasus is no longer a peripheral theater as far as American interests are. It is becoming a lynchpin in global geopolitics, a point where the interests of all the world's great powers intersect, sometimes converging, and sometimes clashing. Azerbaijan in particular stands out as a vital partner for the United States. It is the West's gateway to the region's vast resources and strategic pathways. Baku plays a unique role as an energy hub, a transit corridor, and a security ally positioned among Russia, Türkiye, and the Caspian Basin,” he added.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent