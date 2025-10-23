Two-day trip of international travelers to Karabakh and East Zangezur concludes

Fuzuli, October 23, AZERTAC

The two-day trip of international travelers led by Kolja Sporin, head of the Extreme Traveler International Congress (ETIC), to Karabakh and East Zangezur concluded on October 23.

Over the course of the trip, the travelers first visited the Juma Mosque in Aghdam and familiarized themselves with the ruins of the Aghdam Bread Museum.

Then, a meeting was held at Karabakh University in Khankendi, where they were briefed on the university's activities and international collaborations.

During their tour of Lachin, the travelers began at the city center, where they received detailed information about Lachin’s history, future development plans, cultural and social life, as well as educational and healthcare opportunities. In Lachin, they visited the “Yurd” Gallery, gaining insight into its exhibits, and toured the Gilabi Ceramics Creative Centre.

On October 23, the travelers explored Shusha and visited bullet-riddled monuments of prominent Azerbaijani figures — Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibayli. They also saw the “Khan Gizi” Spring, the walls of Shusha Fortress, and the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque. They were briefed on the city’s history, its condition during the occupation, and the ongoing reconstruction and restoration efforts.

The group also arrived in Fuzuli district, where they were informed about Armenian vandalism and Azerbaijan’s ongoing restoration work. They observed demining operations in the district and received detailed information about the mine contamination problem in Azerbaijan.

Thus, the travelers' two-day trip to Karabakh and East Zangezur concluded.