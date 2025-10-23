12 killed in road accident in Kazakhstan

Baku, October 23, AZERTAC

Twelve people were killed in a road accident in the Aktobe region of western Kazakhstan, Xinhua reports citing the Kazinform news agency.

The collision between a truck and a passenger vehicle occurred on the Samara-Shymkent highway near the village of Bel'kopa. Preliminary reports indicate that the truck veered into the oncoming lane.

Both drivers and ten passengers in the passenger vehicle died at the scene, while five others were taken to a medical facility. According to local authorities, three of the hospitalized victims are in serious condition.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.