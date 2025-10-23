Zangezur Corridor emerges as one of the most strategically important initiatives in the South Caucasus

Baku, October 23, AZERTAC

“The Zangezur Corridor has emerged as one of the most strategically important initiatives in the South Caucasus, with wide-ranging implications for regional and continental connectivity. The corridor would link mainland Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan enclave through southern Armenia. However, it is not merely a proposed transport route but an initiative poised to reshape regional trade routes, logistics networks, and geopolitical balances. It represents a vision of economic integration, stability, and cooperation. Through this direct land connection, Azerbaijan would gain easy access to Türkiye and, by extension, to Europe, while Armenia would benefit from opening new routes toward Russia, Iran, and Central Asia,” said Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director of the Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF).

The Pakistani expert further noted: “The corridor is expected to revolutionize trade flows throughout Eurasia. It would shorten supply chains, reduce shipping costs, and provide alternative routes for goods traveling between East and West. At a time when global logistics are under strain, such innovation offers resilience and diversification. In addition, the Zangezur Corridor would complement China's Belt and Road Initiative and enhance the Middle Corridor, further solidifying the South Caucasus as a significant transit region between Europe and Asia. It would provide new opportunities for landlocked countries in Central Asia to access global markets, promoting continental cooperation and economic prosperity.”

“Behind this vision is President Ilham Aliyev, whose leadership and forward-looking foreign policy have turned Azerbaijan not only into a peacemaker but also into a nation transforming peace into opportunity. By consistently advocating for regional connectivity, he has helped transform the South Caucasus from a conflict zone into a corridor of cooperation. His policies demonstrate that true leadership is not only about defending national interests but also about fostering prosperity among neighbors,” he added.

“The Zangezur Corridor is thus a reflection of Azerbaijan's new era under President Aliyev — an era in which connectivity drives peace, trade fosters friendship, and the Eurasian continent becomes more interconnected than ever,” Khalid Taimur Akram concluded.