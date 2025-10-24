Baku hosts international conference “SOCGOV 2025”
Baku, October 24, AZERTAC
An international conference on the topic “SOCGOV 2025: AI for Humanity and Transformation” is underway in Baku.
The event has brought together officials from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Serbia, Romania, Moldova, Belarus, Croatia, Norway, and Portugal.
A total of around 350 participants from nearly 20 countries are taking part in the conference.
The event, which includes an official opening ceremony and three panel sessions, focuses on sustainability and innovation in the area of social protection of citizens.
Experts are discussing transformation through a digital state and artificial intelligence, AI and social inclusion in social services, as well as the future of the labor market, skills development, and digital entrepreneurship.
The aim of the conference is to bring together local and international experts to assess the prospects for the rapid development of social services and to identify ways for further progress through the application of innovative approaches, artificial intelligence tools, and modern technologies.
