Baku hosts event marking inauguration of Baku Arbitration Center

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

An international event dedicated to the inauguration of the Baku Arbitration Center has commenced in the Azerbaijani capital.

The event brought together more than 600 participants, including over 70 leading specialists, lawyers, and government officials.

The opening ceremony will feature addresses by Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov, Chairman of the Supreme Court Inam Karimov, former President of the European Council and former Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel, as well as other distinguished foreign guests.

The event aims to promote the exchange of knowledge among professional lawyers engaged in arbitration across different regions of the world, strengthen cooperation between legal professionals in the public and private sectors, and create a dynamic platform for discussions on the development of Azerbaijan’s arbitration system.