Azerbaijan supports initiative to modernize education system in Saint Lucia

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

With the support of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, 100 notebooks were donated to Saint Lucia.

A presentation ceremony on this occasion was held at the Ministry of External Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation and Diaspora Affairs of Saint Lucia.

The event was addressed by Shawn Edward, Minister of Education of Saint Lucia, Janelle Modeste-Stephen, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Ruslan Rzayev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Cuba and Plenipotentiary Representative of Azerbaijan to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The officials of Saint Lucia expressed their deep gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for the humanitarian assistance and support provided for the development of the country's education system.

Ambassador Ruslan Rzayev emphasized that in recent years, Azerbaijan has significantly expanded its efforts in the field of international development and humanitarian assistance. He underlined that during Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement and COP29, the country implemented development assistance and humanitarian projects for more than 100 countries, including 20 Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and 12 CARICOM member states.