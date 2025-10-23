Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan advance toward laying green energy cable beneath Caspian Sea
Baku, October 23, AZERTAC
Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov shared updates on the ongoing project to lay a green energy cable between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan along the Caspian seabed, according to Kazinform News Agency.
"Cooperation with Azerbaijan is primarily focused on energy. This includes oil transportation to the additional Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route and laying a green energy cable along the Caspian seabed," the minister said on the sidelines of the Majilis.
He noted that two banks, among them the Asian Development Bank, have allocated funding for the project.
"We will know the exact cost of the project and later make a decision," Akkenzhenov added.
Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev paid a state visit to Kazakhstan. As part of the visit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev witnessed the signing of a total of 15 documents on cooperation in energy, transport and logistics, digitalization and AI, industrial safety, healthcare and statistics, cultural and humanitarian ties.
