Number of Azerbaijani citizens studying at Estonian universities announced
Baku, October 22, AZERTAC
“Today’s meeting hailed the cooperation in the field of education. Currently, 373 Azerbaijani citizens are studying at higher education institutions in Estonia. This also demonstrates that Estonia provides very favorable, comfortable, and safe conditions for studying and living,” said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.
“During our talks today, we also discussed in detail issues related to cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan. We are pleased to observe positive momentum since the formation of the new commission at the beginning of 2025,” the minister added.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Prime Minister Ali Asadov arrived in Georgia on working visit
- 21.10.2025 [23:41]
Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Forum held in Astana
- 21.10.2025 [20:53]
Distinguished Visitors Day of “Unity-2025” joint exercise held
- 21.10.2025 [20:45]
Real Madrid defender to miss El Clasico vs Barcelona
- 21.10.2025 [20:20]
Azerbaijan, Palestine explore cooperation in social services
- 21.10.2025 [20:17]
New edition of IRS-Heritage magazine published in Moscow
- 21.10.2025 [20:10]
Azerbaijan, Latvia eye mutual cooperation in IT sector
- 21.10.2025 [18:54]
World’s fastest bullet train begins pre-service trials in China
- 21.10.2025 [18:36]
Protection of humanitarian norms discussed at IPU Assembly
- 21.10.2025 [18:35]
TURKPA, IPU explore cooperation
- 21.10.2025 [18:35]
Mosquitoes discovered in Iceland for first time
- 21.10.2025 [18:30]
Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Akdeniz University sign protocol
- 21.10.2025 [17:03]
FC Bayern extend contract with coach Vincent Kompany
- 21.10.2025 [16:43]
AZCON Holding, Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Fund explore cooperation areas
- 21.10.2025 [16:30]
Former President Nicolas Sarkozy officially in prison, marking 1st in France
- 21.10.2025 [16:26]