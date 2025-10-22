Number of Azerbaijani citizens studying at Estonian universities announced

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

“Today’s meeting hailed the cooperation in the field of education. Currently, 373 Azerbaijani citizens are studying at higher education institutions in Estonia. This also demonstrates that Estonia provides very favorable, comfortable, and safe conditions for studying and living,” said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

“During our talks today, we also discussed in detail issues related to cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan. We are pleased to observe positive momentum since the formation of the new commission at the beginning of 2025,” the minister added.