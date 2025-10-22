® Hurry and join now! 100,000 participants have already got the chance to win a Toyota Corolla and hundreds of bonuses

Thousands of participants have already joined the Bir Bonus lottery, organized by the Bir ecosystem. Both bonus holders and those who actively spend them can take part. Today, 100,000 people are closer than ever to winning a Toyota Corolla and hundreds of additional bonuses.

How to join the lottery? – the answer to this question is very simple. Participating in the lottery is very simple. All you need to do is register on Birbonus.az and enter your mobile number by November 15, 2025. Following these easy steps will increase your chances of winning:

∙ Make a payment of 5 AZN or more using Kapital Bank/Birbank cards – 1 chance

∙ Make a payment of 5 AZN or more via m10 – 1 chance

∙ Spend 0.50 AZN or more from your Bir Bonus balance – 1 chance

∙ Make a payment on the Birmarket website or app – 10 chances

∙ Use Bir Bonus to pay on Birmarket.az or in the app – 10 chances

More details are available at https://www.b-b.az/blprnb or by calling *1001.

The draw will take place on December 16, 2025. Winners will be determined randomly, and the process will be broadcast live on the official Bir Bonus social media channels.

It should be noted that Bir Bonus is the unified loyalty program of the Bir ecosystem, covering Birbank, m10, Birmarket, and other brands. The program enables users to easily earn and spend bonuses at thousands of partner locations. All ecosystem clients are automatically enrolled in the program and gain access to its full benefits. Bonuses can be used conveniently in everyday life – from paying for public transport with BakıKart and topping up mobile balances to shopping on Trendyol and making purchases at Birmarket.

Bir ecosystem unites the country’s leading brands, Birbank, Birmarket, m10 and MilliÖn, under one umbrella. At the same time, the ecosystem strengthens its impact and enriches customer experience by collaborating with strategic allies such as Trendyol Azerbaijan and BakıKart. Thanks to this integration, customers benefit from QR payments in partner networks and public transport, credit shopping on Birmarket via Birbank, installment payments on Trendyol Azerbaijan using Birbank cards, a unified bonus program and many other solutions. All these services are built on four core pillars of the ecosystem: Unified login, Unified bonus, Unified payment and Unified credit platform, which deliver fast, convenient, cost-effective and secure services to customers.