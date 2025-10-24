KOBIA and Serbian Development Agency approve roadmap for SME cooperation

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

As part of the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, held in Belgrade, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) of Azerbaijan and the Development Agency of Serbia (RAS) approved a roadmap for cooperation.

According to KOBIA, the document defines steps to implement the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation signed between KOBIA and RAS in 2022. Covering the years 2026–2027, the roadmap outlines measures to support the establishment of business ties between Azerbaijani and Serbian SMEs, the exchange of best practices and information on support mechanisms, as well as cooperation among SME-related institutions and participation in joint events organized by both sides.

Addressing the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Azerbaijan–Serbia Business Forum, Chairman of the KOBIA Board Orkhan Mammadov emphasized the importance of expanding collaboration in SME development. He noted that sharing experience on the “KOB Houses” model and Serbia’s joining of the Baku Climate Declaration proposed by KOBIA would contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Orkhan Mammadov also provided detailed information about the agency’s activities, as well as the support and services offered to entrepreneurs.