President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Astana in spotlight of Kazakh media outlets

Astana, October 22, AZERTAC

Kazakh media widely covered the state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Astana.

Outlets such as Ulysmedia.kz, Zakon.kz, Kazinform, Baq.kz, and Kazpravda.kz highlighted the reliable partnership and brotherly relations between the two countries, emphasizing that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are advancing regional connectivity through a deepened strategic partnership.

The reports particularly noted that the positions of both countries are clearly reflected in the activities of the Organization of Turkic States, where multifaceted regional cooperation is carried out.

Media outlets also quoted President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who stated: “Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are not only friendly states but also brotherly nations. Developing comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan is one of our top priorities.”

News portals reported that 15 documents on cooperation in energy, transport and logistics, digitalization and artificial intelligence, industrial safety, healthcare, statistics, as well as cultural and humanitarian fields, were signed during President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Kazakhstan.

Elshan Rustamov

Special correspondent