Trump receives Architect of Peace Award from Nixon Foundation
Baku, October 22, AZERTAC
President Trump received the Architect of Peace Award from the Nixon Foundation during a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.
Among those presenting it were Richard Nixon's daughter Tricia Nixon Cox; former national security adviser Robert O'Brien; and Jim Byron, the acting archivist of the U.S., sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.
Per the Richard Nixon Foundation's website, the award, established in 1995, is given to people who embody Nixon's "lifelong goal of shaping a more peaceful world."
Mr. Trump was central to the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, which was announced two days before the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded. Mr. Trump has publicly advocated that he should receive the Nobel Peace Prize, saying he had intervened in numerous conflicts.
After the Nobel Prize was awarded to Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, White House communications director Steven Cheung accused the Nobel committee of choosing "politics over peace."
Mr. Trump, for his part, said he called Machado to congratulate her and she said "I'm accepting this in honor of you, because you really deserved it."
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Prime Minister Ali Asadov arrived in Georgia on working visit
- 21.10.2025 [23:41]
Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Forum held in Astana
- 21.10.2025 [20:53]
Distinguished Visitors Day of “Unity-2025” joint exercise held
- 21.10.2025 [20:45]
Real Madrid defender to miss El Clasico vs Barcelona
- 21.10.2025 [20:20]
Azerbaijan, Palestine explore cooperation in social services
- 21.10.2025 [20:17]
New edition of IRS-Heritage magazine published in Moscow
- 21.10.2025 [20:10]
Azerbaijan, Latvia eye mutual cooperation in IT sector
- 21.10.2025 [18:54]
World’s fastest bullet train begins pre-service trials in China
- 21.10.2025 [18:36]
Protection of humanitarian norms discussed at IPU Assembly
- 21.10.2025 [18:35]
TURKPA, IPU explore cooperation
- 21.10.2025 [18:35]
Mosquitoes discovered in Iceland for first time
- 21.10.2025 [18:30]
Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Akdeniz University sign protocol
- 21.10.2025 [17:03]
FC Bayern extend contract with coach Vincent Kompany
- 21.10.2025 [16:43]
AZCON Holding, Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Fund explore cooperation areas
- 21.10.2025 [16:30]
Former President Nicolas Sarkozy officially in prison, marking 1st in France
- 21.10.2025 [16:26]
South China’s 3 ports suspend operations in face of Typhoon Fengshen
- 21.10.2025 [16:23]
30% of adults in Bulgaria suffer from obesity
- 21.10.2025 [16:23]
154 FETÖ suspects detained in 50-province wide operations across Türkiye
- 21.10.2025 [16:21]
Azerbaijani, Armenian parliamentary speakers meet in Geneva
- 21.10.2025 [14:57]
NASA opens SpaceX's moon lander contract to rivals over Starship delays
- 21.10.2025 [14:01]
“Grammar of the Iraqi-Turkmen Language” published for the first time
- 21.10.2025 [13:47]
President Ilham Aliyev: The TRIPP project will definitely be implemented
- 21.10.2025 [13:43]
President Ilham Aliyev: Opening of Zangezur Corridor possible by end of 2028
- 21.10.2025 [13:40]
Nottingham Forest appoint Dyche as new manager
- 21.10.2025 [13:31]
® Bring your idea to life with Birbank’s student innovation program “Spark”
- 21.10.2025 [13:26]
Azerbaijani Deputy FM attends EU ministerial meeting in Luxembourg
- 21.10.2025 [13:10]
Zelenskyy: Ukraine plans to purchase Azerbaijani gas
- 21.10.2025 [12:43]
Social media usage linked to lower cognitive performance in preteens
- 21.10.2025 [12:38]
Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Council holds 3rd meeting in Astana
- 21.10.2025 [12:28]
Spain restarts push to kill daylight saving time in EU
- 21.10.2025 [12:23]
Azerbaijani oil price falls in global markets
- 21.10.2025 [11:23]
Wars on women escalate as global conflicts reach record highs
- 21.10.2025 [11:20]