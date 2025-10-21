Azerbaijani Deputy FM attends EU ministerial meeting in Luxembourg

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev participated in the EU-organized Ministerial Meeting on Cross-regional Security and Connectivity in Luxembourg.

The meeting featured sessions on security, stability, and resilience in the Black Sea region, as well as discussions on cross-regional connectivity.

The event was attended by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, Commissioner for International Partnerships Josef Sikela, foreign ministers of the EU member states, and senior officials from the Eastern Partnership, Türkiye, and Central Asian countries.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister Rafiyev underlined that ensuring peace and security in the wider Black Sea region — including Azerbaijan — is essential to unlocking its development potential, and emphasized the importance of the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in this context.