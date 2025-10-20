TURKPA delegation attends 151st IPU Assembly

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

The TURKPA delegation, led by Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan, is taking part, in the capacity of observer, in the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the related meetings, which are being held in Geneva, Switzerland.

All IPU statutory bodies, including the Governing Council, Standing Committees, the Committees on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians and on Middle East Questions, as well as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young MPs, are meeting on this occasion.

The TURKPA delegation is attending the session of the Governing Council and will later join the General Debate of the Assembly, focusing on the theme “Upholding humanitarian norms and supporting humanitarian action in times of crisis.”

The Assembly opened with welcoming speeches by Vice-President of the IPU Gabriela Morawska-Stanecka, and Secretary General of the IPU Martin Chungong.

Head of TURKPA member parliament - Chairperson of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva, as well as the speakers of other Turkic parliaments are participating in the event.

TURKPA delegation is actively participating in all events, including discussions and debates.

Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan will hold bilateral meetings with IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong and other heads of international organizations. He is also expected to deliver a speech at the Assembly.

On the sidelines of the Assembly, Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan met with Tanzila Narbayeva, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan. During the meeting, he provided a brief overview of TURKPA’s activities and highlighted the importance of initiating discussions between Uzbekistan and TURKPA concerning Uzbekistan’s prospective full membership.

Tanzila Narbayeva emphasized Uzbekistan’s proactive engagement on this issue and confirmed the country’s intention to start the membership procedures soon. It was also agreed that an official visit to Uzbekistan will be conducted to further strengthen cooperation.

The Secretary General is being accompanied by Deputy Secretary General Talgat Aduov.

The 151st IPU Assembly will continue until 23 October 2025.