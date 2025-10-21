AZCON Holding, Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Fund explore cooperation areas
Baku, October 21, AZERTAC
As part of his visit to Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev held a meeting at the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund and Investment Holding, established to manage Kazakhstan’s state assets.
The meeting discussed potential areas of cooperation between Samruk-Kazyna and AZCON Holding, including joint projects and partnership opportunities in the fields of transport, logistics, and telecommunications.
