AZCON Holding, Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Fund explore cooperation areas

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

As part of his visit to Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev held a meeting at the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund and Investment Holding, established to manage Kazakhstan’s state assets.

The meeting discussed potential areas of cooperation between Samruk-Kazyna and AZCON Holding, including joint projects and partnership opportunities in the fields of transport, logistics, and telecommunications.