Distinguished Visitors Day of “Unity-2025” joint exercise held

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

Distinguished Visitors Day of the “Unity-2025” joint regional exercise, organized in the Samarkand province with the participation of servicemen from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, was held on October 21, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The event was attended by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Lieutenant General Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov, as well as high-level guests from the participating countries.

After the guests were informed on the tasks and stages of the regional exercise, various episodes were practically carried out at the training range.

The high-level guests got acquainted with the joint command post’s working process.

Then an exhibition featuring weapons and military equipment produced by the Defense Industry Agencies under the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan was reviewed.

Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, along with other high-level guests attended the closing ceremony of the “Unity-2025” joint regional exercise.

Speaking at the event, Colonel General Z. Hasanov expressed his gratitude to his Uzbek counterpart for the high-level organization of the exercise, congratulated the participants, and wished them success in their future military service.

The progress of the “Unity-2025” joint regional exercise and the professionalism of servicemen from participating countries were commended.

In the end, awards were presented to servicemen who distinguished themselves in the exercise.