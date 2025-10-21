New edition of IRS-Heritage magazine published in Moscow

Moscow, October 21, AZERTAC

A new edition of IRS-Heritage magazine, a key platform for promoting Azerbaijani history, culture, and realities globally, has been released in Moscow.

The latest edition opens with a foreword by Editor-in-Chief Musa Marjanli, titled “Classical Poetry – A Textbook on the Military Art of the Past,” focusing on the history of military art in Azerbaijan.

Just a few days after the release of the issue, Baku will host the first scientific-practical conference on the topical issues of Azerbaijani historical weaponology, dedicated to the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

The edition includes popular scientific articles exploring various aspects of the history of Azerbaijani medieval weaponry. Moreover, the articles highlight weapons not only as a means of combat or hunting but also as an integral component of material and cultural heritage.

Special attention is given to the article dedicated to the creativity of the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi. The battle scenes described in Nizami's poems enable readers to reconstruct the set of weapons and military tactics in the East during the 11th–13th centuries.

Another article explores the epigraphic inscriptions on medieval Azerbaijani weapons, including ornaments, images, and religious inscriptions, underscoring their role in studying social relations and the art of the past.

The edition also provides insights into the history and the current state of the traditional weaponry of the Lahij settlement in Ismayilli district, one of the region’s ancient craft centers.

The issue also includes a dedicated section on the history of the city of Iravan, continuing a series of articles on important pages of the region's history.

Farida Abdullayeva

Special correspondent