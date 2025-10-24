Khazar Ibrahim: Washington agreement creates great opportunity for everyone

Washington, October 24, AZERTAC

“The agreement signed in Washington in August is an unprecedented breakthrough. It is historic and creates a great opportunity for everyone,” said Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United States Khazar Ibrahim during his speech at the conference titled “The US in the South Caucasus: Mapping New Strategic Opportunities” conference in Washington.

The diplomat said that Azerbaijan will make the most of this opportunity and move it forward.

“The President of Azerbaijan has granted Armenia permission to use the country’s territory for any type of transit. I believe that Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan highly appreciated this. And there will likely be certain mutual activities in this regard,” Khazar Ibrahim pointed out.

“I believe that Armenia's Prime Minister Pashinyan has highly appreciated this, and there will likely be certain reciprocal actions in response. In the early 1990s, during our discussions, we were trying to convey the message that if we acted together, it would benefit everyone. But that did not happen. Only now has it become a reality. With significant support from the United States and some other partners, Azerbaijan has succeeded in bringing the two countries together,” the ambassador concluded.