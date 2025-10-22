Azerbaijani Parliamentary delegates deliver speeches at 151st IPU Assembly debates

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, led by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, participated in the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), sharing their perspectives and insights.

MP Sevil Mikayilova addressed the meetings of the IPU Executive Committee and the Bureau of Women Parliamentarians, while MP Amina Aghazade spoke at the Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights and participated in the general debates. MP Kamran Bayramov contributed remarks during the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security and United Nations Affairs meetings and general discussions.

The delegation members presented diverse viewpoints and proposed initiatives on the subjects discussed and the organization’s future endeavors. All three MPs also attended the Eurasian Group Meeting. Additionally, MP Rizvan Nabiyev participated in the Coordinating Meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) held within the Assembly.

The regular session of the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments of IPU member countries also took place, during which Head of the Milli Majlis Administration Farid Hajiyev briefed participants on Azerbaijan’s progress in digital transformation, modern information technologies, and related outcomes.

On the sidelines of the Assembly, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) and the Milli Majlis to host the organization’s 20th session in Baku in 2026. The document was signed by PUIC Secretary General Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass and Head of the Milli Majlis Administration Farid Hajiyev.