Ali Asadov: Azerbaijan demonstrates its commitment to restoring environment of cooperation and trust in region

Tbilisi, October 22, AZERTAC

“The agreements reached within the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace agenda are of historic significance in ensuring lasting cooperation in the region,” said Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov as he addressed the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum in Georgia.

According to him, the opening of regional communication lines, as well as the connection of mainland Azerbaijan with its integral part – the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic – will contribute to expanding the region’s transit potential for international freight transportation.

“We are confident that the new transportation route, to be launched under the agreement reached during the Washington summit on August 8 this year, will become one of the key segments of the Middle Corridor and strengthen its role in the global transport network,” Asadov emphasized.

The Prime Minister underlined that Azerbaijan remains committed to restoring an environment of cooperation and mutual trust in the region.

He noted that by lifting all remaining restrictions on the transit of goods towards Armenia, Azerbaijan has made a significant contribution to this process, describing the transportation of Kazakh grain to Armenia via Azerbaijan as the first practical step taken in this direction.

He also cited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as saying, “the peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is no longer merely on paper but has already become a reality.”

Khatayi Azizov

Special correspondent